St. James Investment Advisors LLC Has $101,000 Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 49.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. St. James Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.31 per share, with a total value of $2,965,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 656,501 shares in the company, valued at $38,937,074.31. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.31 per share, with a total value of $2,965,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,501 shares in the company, valued at $38,937,074.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Richard A. Wurster bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 101,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,656.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960 and have sold 217,308 shares valued at $17,467,482. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

SCHW stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.05. The stock had a trading volume of 7,401,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,333,809. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.70. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.21.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

