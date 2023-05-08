St. James Investment Advisors LLC Has $243,000 Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 110.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. St. James Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $155.87. The stock had a trading volume of 441,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,697. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $132.64 and a 12 month high of $160.99.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

