St. James Investment Advisors LLC Invests $2.08 Million in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 22,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,000. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF accounts for 3.8% of St. James Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:BIL traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $91.48. 2,336,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,905,289. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $91.33 and a 12 month high of $91.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.57.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

