St. James Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 78 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 61.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LIN. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth about $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 36.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 25.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Linde by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,682,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,624,655.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Linde news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total transaction of $5,442,464.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,091,669.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $137,624,655.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,017 shares of company stock valued at $23,775,561 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Linde Stock Down 0.0 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.63.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $366.28. 217,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,299,853. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.78, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $373.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $354.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $335.36.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.60%.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.