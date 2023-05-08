St. James Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 159.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,054 shares during the period. St. James Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 98.2% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $38.47. 1,079,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,331,816. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.24. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $39.04.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.