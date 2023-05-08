Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Stagwell in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Stagwell in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Stagwell from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Stagwell in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 101,526 shares of Stagwell stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $652,812.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,980,553 shares in the company, valued at $109,184,955.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Stagwell news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 101,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $652,812.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,980,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,184,955.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eli Samaha bought 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $5,062,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,147,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,246,718.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,406,103 shares of company stock valued at $105,491,242 over the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STGW. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Stagwell by 1,951.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 980,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after acquiring an additional 932,272 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Stagwell by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,324,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,008,000 after buying an additional 402,821 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stagwell by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,290,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,819,000 after buying an additional 396,381 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Stagwell by 2,766.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 364,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after buying an additional 351,659 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Stagwell by 1,560.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 304,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 285,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STGW opened at $5.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Stagwell has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $9.23. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.80 and its 200 day moving average is $6.96.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. Stagwell had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $708.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stagwell will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stagwell, Inc operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connect culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Media Network, Communications Network, All Other, and Corporate.

