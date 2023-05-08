Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Shares Gap Up to $5.71

Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGWGet Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.71, but opened at $5.95. Stagwell shares last traded at $6.06, with a volume of 50,145 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on STGW shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Stagwell from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Stagwell in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Stagwell in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Stagwell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

Stagwell Trading Up 2.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGWGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $708.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.23 million. Stagwell had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 1.01%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stagwell Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Stagwell

In other news, CEO Mark Jeffery Penn sold 12,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $77,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,502,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,250,522.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $25,720,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,099,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,951,611.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Jeffery Penn sold 12,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $77,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,502,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,250,522.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,406,103 shares of company stock valued at $105,491,242 in the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stagwell

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Stagwell in the first quarter worth $279,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 467.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 116,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 96,261 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 1,951.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 980,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,272,000 after acquiring an additional 932,272 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stagwell in the first quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 110.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 366,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 192,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Stagwell Company Profile

Stagwell, Inc operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connect culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Media Network, Communications Network, All Other, and Corporate.

