Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Shares Gap Up to $5.71

Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.71, but opened at $5.95. Stagwell shares last traded at $6.06, with a volume of 50,145 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on STGW shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Stagwell from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Stagwell in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Stagwell in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Stagwell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

Stagwell Trading Up 2.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Insider Activity at Stagwell

Stagwell ( NASDAQ:STGW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $708.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.23 million. Stagwell had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 1.01%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stagwell Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Jeffery Penn sold 12,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $77,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,502,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,250,522.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $25,720,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,099,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,951,611.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Jeffery Penn sold 12,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $77,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,502,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,250,522.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,406,103 shares of company stock valued at $105,491,242 in the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stagwell

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Stagwell in the first quarter worth $279,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 467.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 116,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 96,261 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 1,951.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 980,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,272,000 after acquiring an additional 932,272 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stagwell in the first quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 110.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 366,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 192,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Stagwell Company Profile

Stagwell, Inc operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connect culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Media Network, Communications Network, All Other, and Corporate.

