Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stake Lifted by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,815 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 4.7% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 55.2% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 40,660 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Starbucks Trading Up 0.1 %

Several brokerages recently commented on SBUX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.31.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $107.31 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 68.83%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

