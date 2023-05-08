STASIS EURO Market Capitalization Reaches $136.03 Million (EURS)

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 8th. One STASIS EURO token can currently be bought for $1.10 or 0.00003912 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. STASIS EURO has a total market capitalization of $136.03 million and $13.78 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

STASIS EURO Token Profile

STASIS EURO was first traded on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net.

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS EURS (EURS) is a stablecoin pegged to the euro created by STASIS, a Maltese fintech company. It offers stability, security, and fast transactions for everyday use, and can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is backed by euros held in reserve to provide protection against volatility.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

