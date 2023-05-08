Steem 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $3.29 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. One Steem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000725 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Steem has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. Steem has a total market cap of $87.52 million and approximately $3.29 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,844.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $80.86 or 0.00290407 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00012557 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $154.21 or 0.00553834 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00065734 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $112.57 or 0.00404291 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 36.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001004 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003572 BTC.

About Steem

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 433,506,385 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Steem is steem.com.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

