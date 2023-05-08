Stem (NYSE:STEM) Trading Down 4.9% Following Analyst Downgrade

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) shares fell 4.9% during trading on Monday after TD Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $8.00. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Stem traded as low as $4.17 and last traded at $4.23. 1,900,488 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 5,487,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.45.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Stem from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Stem in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Stem from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Cowen cut their price objective on Stem from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Stem from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stem has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stem news, CAO Rahul Shukla sold 4,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $34,508.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,331.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Stem news, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 13,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $83,657.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,301.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rahul Shukla sold 4,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $34,508.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,331.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,325 shares of company stock worth $332,383. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stem

Stem Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Stem in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stem during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Stem by 38.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Stem during the third quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $652.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 2.06.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $67.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.34 million. Stem had a negative return on equity of 25.34% and a negative net margin of 37.59%. Stem’s revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Stem, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stem declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 81.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Stem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

Featured Articles

