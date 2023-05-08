Stephen C. Massanelli Acquires 3,000 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Stock

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) EVP Stephen C. Massanelli acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.23 per share, with a total value of $45,690.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 75,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,260.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Simmons First National Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:SFNC traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $15.69. 319,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,426. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Simmons First National Co. has a 52 week low of $14.99 and a 52 week high of $25.88. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.81.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $324.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.80 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 20.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simmons First National Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.24%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Simmons First National in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,533,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Simmons First National by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,418,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,413,000 after buying an additional 911,143 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Simmons First National by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $341,814,000 after buying an additional 677,796 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Simmons First National by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,264,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,871,000 after buying an additional 621,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Simmons First National by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,004,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,150,000 after buying an additional 384,802 shares during the last quarter. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on SFNC shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Simmons First National from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Simmons First National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company was founded on March 23, 1903 and is headquartered in Pine Bluff, AR.

