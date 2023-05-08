Stephens Boosts Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Price Target to $38.00

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Stephens from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CHUY. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chuy’s presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.50.

CHUY opened at $35.59 on Friday. Chuy’s has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $39.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.89 million, a P/E ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 1.72.

Chuy’s ( NASDAQ:CHUY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $112.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.32 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chuy’s will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Chuy’s by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,238,429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,438,000 after buying an additional 73,665 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chuy’s by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,706,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,589,000 after purchasing an additional 10,774 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Chuy’s by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 936,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,646,000 after purchasing an additional 38,718 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Chuy’s by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 870,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,491,000 after purchasing an additional 21,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Chuy’s by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 674,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

