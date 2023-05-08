Stephens Lowers Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Price Target to $68.00

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Stephens from $70.00 to $68.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Stephens’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BECN. Zelman & Associates lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Shares of BECN traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.45. The company had a trading volume of 27,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,154. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.57. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52-week low of $45.71 and a 52-week high of $68.31.

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 5.44%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 99,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.07 per share, for a total transaction of $5,999,791.60. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15,171,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,379,877.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BECN. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

