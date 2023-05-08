Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.62-$0.67 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.22 billion. Stevanato Group also updated its FY23 guidance to €0.58-€0.62 EPS.

Stevanato Group Price Performance

Stevanato Group stock remained flat at €26.85 ($29.51) during midday trading on Friday. 152,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,820. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €25.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of €20.40. Stevanato Group has a 1 year low of €13.35 ($14.67) and a 1 year high of €29.23 ($32.12).

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported €0.19 ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of €0.16 ($0.18) by €0.03 ($0.03). Stevanato Group had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of €292.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €271.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stevanato Group will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STVN has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STVN. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stevanato Group by 403.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,033,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,573,000 after acquiring an additional 828,292 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Stevanato Group by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 79,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Stevanato Group in the fourth quarter valued at $16,743,000. 10.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

