STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) PT Lowered to 54.00

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from 55.00 to 54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on STM. Barclays started coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Cowen upped their target price on STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on STMicroelectronics from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.22.

Shares of NYSE STM traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.65. The company had a trading volume of 685,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,689,612. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $53.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 35.62% and a net margin of 25.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 2,911.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 134,004 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after acquiring an additional 129,554 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,155 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $152,573,000 after acquiring an additional 318,347 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the first quarter valued at $579,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 349,772 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $15,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 105.8% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,672 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 103,964 shares in the last quarter. 6.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics NV engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

