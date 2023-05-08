StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Barnwell Industries Stock Performance
NYSE BRN opened at $2.75 on Thursday. Barnwell Industries has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.39.
About Barnwell Industries
See Also
