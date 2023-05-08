StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Shares of Broadway Financial stock opened at $0.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.07. Broadway Financial has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $1.89. The firm has a market cap of $67.63 million, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.
Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The savings and loans company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $9.33 million for the quarter.
Broadway Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the public through its subsidiary. The company was founded in September 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.
