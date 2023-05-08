StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Shares of Broadway Financial stock opened at $0.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.07. Broadway Financial has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $1.89. The firm has a market cap of $67.63 million, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The savings and loans company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $9.33 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Broadway Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Broadway Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new position in Broadway Financial during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Broadway Financial by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 37,896 shares in the last quarter. 12.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadway Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the public through its subsidiary. The company was founded in September 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

