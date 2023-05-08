StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TransAct Technologies stock opened at $5.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.72 million, a PE ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.81. TransAct Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.24.

Get TransAct Technologies alerts:

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 16.60% and a negative net margin of 9.63%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TransAct Technologies will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TACT. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in TransAct Technologies by 11.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 39,773 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in TransAct Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its position in TransAct Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 1,002,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 19,733 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in TransAct Technologies by 15.8% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies during the third quarter worth about $324,000. 50.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

TransAct Technologies, Inc engages in the operation of a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. The company was founded in June 1996 and is headquartered in Hamden, CT.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.