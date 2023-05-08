StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
TransAct Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of TransAct Technologies stock opened at $5.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.72 million, a PE ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.81. TransAct Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.24.
TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 16.60% and a negative net margin of 9.63%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TransAct Technologies will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of TransAct Technologies
TransAct Technologies Company Profile
TransAct Technologies, Inc engages in the operation of a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. The company was founded in June 1996 and is headquartered in Hamden, CT.
