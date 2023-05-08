StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ashford (NYSE:AINC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
NYSE:AINC opened at $10.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.97. Ashford has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $19.70.
