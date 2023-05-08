StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Stephens downgraded shares of Signature Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Monday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.53.

Signature Bank Stock Performance

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.51. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $246.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signature Bank

Signature Bank Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 5.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 4.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 354,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,572,000 after acquiring an additional 16,724 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Signature Bank during the third quarter worth about $463,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Signature Bank by 51.9% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

