StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Stephens downgraded shares of Signature Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Monday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.53.
Signature Bank Stock Performance
Shares of SBNY stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.51. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $246.35.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signature Bank
Signature Bank Company Profile
Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.
