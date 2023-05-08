StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SuperCom Price Performance

NASDAQ SPCB opened at $1.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.46. SuperCom has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $4.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.90.

Get SuperCom alerts:

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.12 million for the quarter. SuperCom had a negative net margin of 41.72% and a negative return on equity of 53.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SuperCom

About SuperCom

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SuperCom stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in SuperCom Ltd. ( NASDAQ:SPCB Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 63,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.18% of SuperCom at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

SuperCom Ltd. engages in the provision of traditional and digital identity solutions. It offers identification, tracking, and security products to government, private and public organization. It operates through the following divisions: e-Gov, Internet of Things (IoT), and Cyber Security. The e-Gov division provides solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SuperCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuperCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.