StockNews.com Lowers Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also commented on CDNS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $220.80.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $205.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.12. Cadence Design Systems has a twelve month low of $132.32 and a twelve month high of $217.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $55.96 billion, a PE ratio of 65.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 33.80%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,801 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.35, for a total value of $351,825.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,277,535.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.82, for a total value of $6,294,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 808,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,542,952.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,801 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.35, for a total value of $351,825.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,277,535.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 309,747 shares of company stock worth $63,062,723 in the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cadence Design Systems

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ignite Planners LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 466 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 454 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

