StockNews.com Lowers Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Gran Tierra Energy Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GTE opened at $6.23 on Thursday. Gran Tierra Energy has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $21.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $162.64 million during the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 19.54%.

Insider Transactions at Gran Tierra Energy

Institutional Trading of Gran Tierra Energy

In other Gran Tierra Energy news, CFO Ryan Ellson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,050.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 26,105 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 193.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 81,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 53,974 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,986,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in Colombia and Ecuador. It holds interests in the assets located in the Middle Magdalena Valley and Putumayo Basins. The company was founded on June 6, 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

