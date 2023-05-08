StockNews.com Lowers Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Powell Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday.

Powell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of POWL stock opened at $49.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.13 and its 200-day moving average is $36.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.44 million, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.96. Powell Industries has a 52 week low of $20.17 and a 52 week high of $49.99.

Powell Industries Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Powell Industries

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.262 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 45.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Powell Industries by 48.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Powell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Powell Industries in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Powell Industries in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Powell Industries by 103.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc engages in the development, design, manufacture and provision of services of custom-engineered products and systems. Its products include integrated power control room substation, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, traditional and arc-resistant distribution switch gear and control gear, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers and bus duct systems.

