StockNews.com Lowers Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Powell Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday.
Powell Industries Stock Performance
Shares of POWL stock opened at $49.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.13 and its 200-day moving average is $36.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.44 million, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.96. Powell Industries has a 52 week low of $20.17 and a 52 week high of $49.99.
Powell Industries Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Powell Industries
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Powell Industries by 48.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Powell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Powell Industries in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Powell Industries in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Powell Industries by 103.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.
About Powell Industries
Powell Industries, Inc engages in the development, design, manufacture and provision of services of custom-engineered products and systems. Its products include integrated power control room substation, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, traditional and arc-resistant distribution switch gear and control gear, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers and bus duct systems.
