Stratis Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3.28 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001775 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded down 10.2% against the dollar. Stratis has a total market cap of $73.60 million and approximately $3.28 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,854.31 or 0.06659440 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001332 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00056610 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00039426 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00018290 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00019658 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000242 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00005980 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 148,891,059 coins. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

