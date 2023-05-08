Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) & Glory Star New Media Group (NASDAQ:GSMG) Critical Contrast

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) and Glory Star New Media Group (NASDAQ:GSMG – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Stronghold Digital Mining and Glory Star New Media Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Stronghold Digital Mining alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stronghold Digital Mining $106.03 million 0.57 -$89.26 million ($3.49) -0.26 Glory Star New Media Group $157.08 million 0.29 $26.89 million N/A N/A

Glory Star New Media Group has higher revenue and earnings than Stronghold Digital Mining.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stronghold Digital Mining -84.18% -4.99% -1.04% Glory Star New Media Group N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Stronghold Digital Mining and Glory Star New Media Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Stronghold Digital Mining has a beta of 2.46, suggesting that its stock price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glory Star New Media Group has a beta of -0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Stronghold Digital Mining and Glory Star New Media Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stronghold Digital Mining 0 3 2 0 2.40 Glory Star New Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Stronghold Digital Mining presently has a consensus target price of $1.96, indicating a potential upside of 116.37%. Given Stronghold Digital Mining’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Stronghold Digital Mining is more favorable than Glory Star New Media Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.4% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.9% of Glory Star New Media Group shares are held by institutional investors. 49.9% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.7% of Glory Star New Media Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Stronghold Digital Mining beats Glory Star New Media Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

(Get Rating)

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc., a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Glory Star New Media Group

(Get Rating)

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of advertisement and content production services. It operates through the Cheers APP Internet Business and Traditional Media Business segments. The Cheers APP Internet Business segment generates advertising revenue from broadcasting IP short videos, live streaming, and APP advertising through the Cheers APP; and service revenue from Cheers E-mall marketplace. The Traditional Media Business segment mainly contributes to the advertising revenue from the Cheers TV-series, copyright revenue, customized content production revenue, and others. The company was founded on February 5, 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.