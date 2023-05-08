Substratum Reaches Market Cap of $140,568.41 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded down 23.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded 34.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $140,568.41 and $7.91 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00007218 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020047 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00024752 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00018376 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000078 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,186.32 or 1.00148879 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

SUB is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Substratum Token Trading

