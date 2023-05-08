Suku Price Tops $0.0585 (SUKU)

Suku (SUKU) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 8th. Over the last seven days, Suku has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. Suku has a total market cap of $10.43 million and approximately $766,178.44 worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Suku token can currently be bought for about $0.0585 or 0.00000212 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Suku alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Suku Token Profile

Suku was first traded on October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,403,407 tokens. Suku’s official message board is medium.com/suku. Suku’s official Twitter account is @suku_world and its Facebook page is accessible here. Suku’s official website is www.suku.world. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/sukuecosystem.

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today.

Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain.”

Suku Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suku directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suku should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Suku using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Suku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Suku and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.