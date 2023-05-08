Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Bought by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,124,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,430 shares during the period. Sun Communities comprises approximately 1.9% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned approximately 0.91% of Sun Communities worth $158,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SUI. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT purchased a new stake in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 21,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 8,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total value of $222,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,919. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sun Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SUI traded down $0.48 on Monday, hitting $136.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,249. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.63 and a 12-month high of $172.67. The company has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.06 and a 200-day moving average of $142.20.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($1.42). Sun Communities had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $651.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 215.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SUI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sun Communities to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.50.

Sun Communities Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.