Susquehanna Boosts Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Price Target to $105.00

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Susquehanna from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $118.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.00.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Allegiant Travel Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $106.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $62.94 and a 1 year high of $156.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $649.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.89 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total transaction of $142,069.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,914. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Allegiant Travel

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,092,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 25.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 53,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 183.2% in the first quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 99,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,170,000 after acquiring an additional 64,500 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the first quarter valued at approximately $859,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiant Travel

(Get Rating)

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.