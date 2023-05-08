Sweat Economy (SWEAT) Price Hits $0.0079

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Sweat Economy has a market capitalization of $46.05 million and approximately $853,972.14 worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sweat Economy token can now be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Sweat Economy has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sweat Economy Token Profile

Sweat Economy was first traded on September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 22,492,001,717 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,861,823,393 tokens. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sweat Economy’s official message board is medium.com/sweat-economy. Sweat Economy’s official website is www.sweateconomy.com. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user.

SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

Sweat Economy Token Trading

