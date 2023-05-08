Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) PT Lowered to $75.00

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SYNA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synaptics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Synaptics from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Synaptics from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Synaptics from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $124.55.

Synaptics Stock Performance

Shares of Synaptics stock opened at $76.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Synaptics has a twelve month low of $67.73 and a twelve month high of $167.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.66 and its 200 day moving average is $104.72.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.85 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 27.01%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synaptics will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

Synaptics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to buy up to 14.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Synaptics

In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $161,136.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,396 shares in the company, valued at $4,105,506.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $161,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,396 shares in the company, valued at $4,105,506.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $576,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,891,276.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Synaptics by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 355.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 411.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Synaptics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 203.5% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 777 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

