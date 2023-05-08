Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co decreased its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 202,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,077 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Sysco were worth $15,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 15,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 629,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,951,000 after purchasing an additional 224,253 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Sysco by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,378,149. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $90.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Sysco had a return on equity of 141.53% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $18.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 66.23%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SYY. TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Argus cut shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sysco from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.27.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

