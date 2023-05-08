TD Cowen Trims Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Target Price to $500.00

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by TD Cowen from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $533.00 to $608.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $522.67.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $411.27 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1 year low of $301.69 and a 1 year high of $541.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $479.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $424.70. The company has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.62, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.13.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 31.15%. The company had revenue of $460.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.94 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 41.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 2,129 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,107,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 276,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,854,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 6,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.41, for a total transaction of $3,200,802.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 219,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,707,541.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 2,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,107,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 276,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,854,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,005 shares of company stock worth $46,075,819. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Monolithic Power Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

