TD Securities Boosts Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Price Target to $62.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at TD Securities from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on WPM. StockNews.com started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.33.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of WPM traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.72. 1,033,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,427,820. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.39. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $28.62 and a 1-year high of $52.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The company had revenue of $214.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.87 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 64.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPM. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,792,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,564,000 after buying an additional 1,712,152 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 20,234,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,745,000 after acquiring an additional 831,221 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,310,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,440,000 after purchasing an additional 485,237 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,166,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,999,000 after acquiring an additional 464,829 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,766,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,960,000 after acquiring an additional 453,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following business segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. The company was founded by Peter Derek Barnes on December 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

