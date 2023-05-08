Team Hewins LLC Invests $203,000 in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSE)

Team Hewins LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 0.1% of Team Hewins LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Team Hewins LLC owned 0.50% of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVSE. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 390.4% during the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 38,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 30,691 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 468.1% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,198,000. WMS Partners LLC bought a new stake in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 203.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 51,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 34,754 shares during the period.

Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,951. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.78 million, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.93. Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.28 and a fifty-two week high of $47.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.67.

About Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in companies of all market capitalizations in emerging markets. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics and fundamental criteria AVSE was launched on Mar 28, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

