Team Hewins LLC Invests $43.84 Million in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Team Hewins LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,309,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,837,000. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for about 23.8% of Team Hewins LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Team Hewins LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFUV. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,998,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,068,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,480,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,227,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

DFUV stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.01. 84,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,505. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $35.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.89.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

