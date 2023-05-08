Team Hewins LLC Makes New $293,000 Investment in VanEck Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:ISRA)

Team Hewins LLC bought a new position in VanEck Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:ISRA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000. VanEck Israel ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Team Hewins LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ISRA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Israel ETF by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in VanEck Israel ETF by 269.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in VanEck Israel ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Israel ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $386,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Israel ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $797,000.

VanEck Israel ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.23. The company had a trading volume of 234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998. VanEck Israel ETF has a 12-month low of $33.77 and a 12-month high of $44.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.33 and its 200-day moving average is $36.70. The company has a market capitalization of $57.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.00.

VanEck Israel ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Israel ETF (ISRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlueStar Israel Global index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted, committee-reviewed index of Israeli and Israeli-linked companies. ISRA was launched on Jun 25, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

