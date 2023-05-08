Team Hewins LLC Purchases New Shares in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Team Hewins LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Team Hewins LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Team Hewins LLC owned about 0.06% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFSV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080 shares during the period. BetterWealth LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 543,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,850,000 after acquiring an additional 25,547 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Mattern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,505,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA DFSV traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.66. The company had a trading volume of 118,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,246. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.50. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $21.56 and a twelve month high of $28.42.

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

