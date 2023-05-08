Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.43 and last traded at $7.52. 454,941 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 2,215,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.93.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TDS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Telephone and Data Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.
The stock has a market cap of $852.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.76%. This is an increase from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is -139.62%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the first quarter valued at $155,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 7.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 427,653 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 31,176 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 6.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,979 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 2.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,217 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 220.5% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 480,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after buying an additional 330,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.
Telephone & Data Systems, Inc is a diversified telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of communications services, retail wireless connections, broadband, video, and voice connections. It operates through the following segments: UScellular, TDS Telecom, and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other.
