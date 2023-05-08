Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,322 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 224.1% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its stake in Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. KGI Securities lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.06.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,991,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $254,135.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,833,447.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 149,469 shares of company stock valued at $28,868,974 in the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $170.91. The company had a trading volume of 58,568,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,389,234. The stock has a market cap of $541.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.02, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $314.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $182.21 and a 200 day moving average of $175.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

