Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO) Director Robert W. Stallings Purchases 3,000 Shares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO – Get Rating) Director Robert W. Stallings bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $49,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,140. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TCBIO traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.40. 81,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,873. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.28. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $25.05.

Texas Capital Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.3594 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.77%.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

