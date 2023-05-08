Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stake Boosted by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up about 2.0% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $41,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $1,297,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 81,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,495,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $1,112,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.57.

TXN traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $164.05. 2,165,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,145,328. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $144.46 and a 52-week high of $186.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $175.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

