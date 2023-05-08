The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Sets New 1-Year High at $11.55

Shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.55 and last traded at $11.41, with a volume of 16454 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on BKGFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,500 ($56.22) to GBX 4,800 ($59.97) in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of The Berkeley Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 3,807 ($47.56) to GBX 3,992 ($49.88) in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Berkeley Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC upgraded The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,169.00.

The Berkeley Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 3.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.84.

The Berkeley Group Increases Dividend

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.1474 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is a positive change from The Berkeley Group’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd.

Berkeley Group Holdings Plc engages in the development of residential and mixed-use properties. It operates through the following brands: Berkeley, St. James, St. George, St. Edward, St. Joseph, and St. William. The company was founded by Anthony William Pidgley and Jim Farrer in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

