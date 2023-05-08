The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Holdings Decreased by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,104 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after buying an additional 6,538 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

The Cigna Group stock traded up $5.11 on Monday, hitting $265.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,372,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,749. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.11 and a one year high of $340.11. The firm has a market cap of $78.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $265.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $297.45.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $236,130.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,272.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,433,053.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $236,130.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,272.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,509 shares of company stock valued at $8,200,219 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $355.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.83.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

