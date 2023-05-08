The Graph Price Hits $0.12 (GRT)

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. The Graph has a total market capitalization of $1.07 billion and $31.76 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Graph token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000428 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, The Graph has traded down 10.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About The Graph

The Graph was first traded on March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,647,903,260 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,951,162,260 tokens. The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com.

The Graph Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph (GRT) is a decentralized protocol that indexes and queries data from blockchains, making it easier for developers to build reliable and scalable decentralized applications. Created by Yaniv Tal and Jannis Pohlmann in 2018, GRT is used by popular dApps like Uniswap, Synthetix, and Aave. GRT also serves as a governance token for The Graph ecosystem, allowing holders to participate in decision-making and earn rewards for staking.”

