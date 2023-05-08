The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by M. Kulyk & Associates LLC

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Hershey by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Hershey by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 83,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,490,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Hershey by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hershey by 840.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 54,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,557,000 after purchasing an additional 48,460 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 54.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hershey alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Hershey from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Hershey from $235.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Hershey from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.06.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

Hershey Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $35,224.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,986,333.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.23, for a total value of $26,512.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,913.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $35,224.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,986,333.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,265 shares of company stock valued at $13,371,072. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HSY traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $274.89. 332,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,412. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.83. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $201.42 and a 52 week high of $276.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.93.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.24%.

About Hershey

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.