The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Carson Advisory Inc.

Carson Advisory Inc. increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,182 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 2.2% of Carson Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in Home Depot by 81.1% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 74.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen lowered their price target on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.89.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $2.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $286.75. 1,528,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,715,042. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $291.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.12%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

