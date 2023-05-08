The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,505,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,604,078,000 after buying an additional 198,950 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,436,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,754,717,000 after buying an additional 595,811 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,608,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,114,000 after buying an additional 155,964 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,913,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,463,000 after buying an additional 820,537 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,541,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,757,000 after purchasing an additional 269,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.30.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 1.6 %

PNC stock opened at $118.00 on Monday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.84 and a 52-week high of $176.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.12.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.08 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 17th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, Director Joseph Alvarado acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $123.89 per share, for a total transaction of $123,890.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $136,279. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

